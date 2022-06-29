SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.63 and last traded at 4.79. 17,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,309,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.60.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.