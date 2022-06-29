Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 813.6% in June

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 813.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 103,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 6.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.