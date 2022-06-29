SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.56 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 573,251 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

