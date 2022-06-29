SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 64,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

