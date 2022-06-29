Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.74) to €16.80 ($17.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.50 ($27.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

