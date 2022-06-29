Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ SLDP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.85.
In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
