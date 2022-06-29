Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

