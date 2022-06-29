Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

LUV opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 37,925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

