SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Trading Up 3.6%

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

