SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after buying an additional 223,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

