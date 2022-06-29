SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.79. 1,799,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,011,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,086,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter.

