SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.79. 1,799,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,011,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the period.

