SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.