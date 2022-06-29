Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires New Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 897,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after buying an additional 194,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $515,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

