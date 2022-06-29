Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.