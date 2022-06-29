Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

