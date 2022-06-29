SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.32. 37,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 828,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,779 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

