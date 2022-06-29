Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

CEF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

