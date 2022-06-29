SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) were down 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.15 and last traded at C$21.15. Approximately 369,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 462,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

