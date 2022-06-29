STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,702,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.