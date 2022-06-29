State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

DEI opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

