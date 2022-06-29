State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of RE stock opened at $280.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

