State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

