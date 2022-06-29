State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,090 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

