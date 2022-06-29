State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 160 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $532.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.24 and a 200-day moving average of $616.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

