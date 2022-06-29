State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,625 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

