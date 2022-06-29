State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,510 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

