State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

