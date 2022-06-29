State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

