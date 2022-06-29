State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of STT opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in State Street by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

