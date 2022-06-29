Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Get Steelcase alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 65.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 225,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.