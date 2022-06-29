Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

STLA opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

