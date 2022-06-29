Stephen Alexander Levely Purchases 263,000 Shares of Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 263,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$21,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,480.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ackroo alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Stephen Alexander Levely bought 118,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00.

Shares of CVE AKR opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Ackroo Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ackroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.