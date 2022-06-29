Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

