Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

