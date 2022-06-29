StockNews.com Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 36.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

