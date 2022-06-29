Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $469,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

ANSYS stock opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.