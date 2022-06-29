Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. PFG Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

