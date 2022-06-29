Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.67 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

