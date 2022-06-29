Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

