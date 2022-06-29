Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.62 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

