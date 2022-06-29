Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 878 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.