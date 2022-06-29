Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

