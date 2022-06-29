Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.