Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,028 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock opened at $404.65 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $384.83 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.45 and its 200-day moving average is $555.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

