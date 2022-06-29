Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 421 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

NYSE TGT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

