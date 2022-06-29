Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $622,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,085.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,122.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

