Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.27. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.