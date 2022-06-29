Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Buys C$288,588.16 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 25,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,611,463.19.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.10.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

