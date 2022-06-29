Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.10. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 25,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Insiders acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 in the last 90 days.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.