Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

